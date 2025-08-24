Assam police arrest jihadist Ali Hussain Bepari in major security breakthrough

Assam's Golakganj Police arrested notorious jihadist Ali Hussain Bepari, a key figure in cross-border extremist activities, who is known for his close ties to the notorious Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh.

Sources state that Bepari's arrest is a major blow to extremist networks operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border. For months, he had been under surveillance as authorities gathered intelligence on his movements and communications.

Bepari is believed to be a central figure in disseminating extremist messages and coordinating activities among various individuals on both sides of the border. "This is a major success," said a senior police official who requested anonymity.

"Bepari was a key handler, using the border region of Golakganj to spread his ideology and recruit individuals. His connection to Jamaat-e-Islami indicates a larger network at play, and we are now working to dismantle it."

The arrest came after a coordinated operation based on specific intelligence. Bepari was reportedly in the process of sending a message to several contacts when he was cornered by the police. Authorities have seized electronic devices and documents from him, which are currently being analyzed for further leads.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, a political and religious organization in Bangladesh, has long been under scrutiny for its alleged links to extremist groups and for inciting violence. Bepari's association with the group highlights the persistent threat of cross-border jehadist networks.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the border areas as a precautionary measure against any potential retaliatory action. Bepari is currently being interrogated, and his arrest is expected to yield crucial information about the network he operated within, potentially leading to more arrests in the future.