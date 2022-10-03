The Guwahati Police on October 3 apprehended a man hailing from Bihar for allegedly carrying a piece of fake gold.

As per the police, the arrested person was identified as Shyam Kumar, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar.

The police also recovered a hammer, chisel, and mobile phone from Kumar's possession.

''An EGPD team from Dispur PS arrested one Shyam Kumar of Madhubani, Bihar from Down Town area with 1 piece of fake gold, 1 hammer, 1 chisel & 1 mobile phone were seized from his possession. C No 2207/22 U/S 120(B)/420/511 of IPC refers,'' Police tweeted.

In this regard, a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.

On October 2, the police also seized a huge consignment of drugs and arrested two dealers in connection with it.

The drugs were brought from a neighboring Karbi Anglong to Sarupathar’s Panjaan Nagajori.

Three soap cases containing a total of 34.04 grams of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and a motor bicycle were seized from the arrested persons identified as Marfot Ali and Mahammad Hazarot Ali.

According to the sources, police also opened fire at two drug smugglers but no injuries were reported.

It is worth mentioning that Sarupathar police also nabbed another dealer identified as Imrajul Hussain, a resident of the Samguri area, and seized a large number of drugs contained inside three soap cases.

As per sources, the drugs were brought from Dimapur.