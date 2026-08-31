Assam Police arrest man for alleged links to Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti terror network

The Assam Police on Monday, August 31, arrested a 31-year-old man from Kamrup district for his alleged links with a terror module associated with the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network, an officer said.

The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the suspected operative, identified as Mrigen Saloi, from Gauripur under the Changsari Police Station limits, the state police's chief public relations officer said in a statement.

Police also seized incriminating articles, including electronic devices and documents, from his possession during the operation.

With Saloi's arrest, the number of people apprehended in connection with the Shahzad Bhatti network in Assam has risen to five, police said.

Earlier, arrests linked to the network were made in Dhubri, Chirang, Barpeta and Hailakandi districts.

According to the police, Saloi is a permanent resident of Belsor in Nalbari district and had been working for a private company in Changsari for about a year. He was apprehended from a rented house early Monday.

During the investigation, police found that Saloi was allegedly in contact with several Pakistan-based individuals suspected to be associated with the Shahzad Bhatti network, the spokesperson said.

The arrest was part of the STF's ongoing investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives, the officer added.