Assam Police arrest man for allegedly creating fake e-mail ID impersonating CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Kamrup district for allegedly creating a fake email address impersonating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and disseminating purported official communications to members of the public with malicious intent.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, a case was registered on July 16, 2026, at the CID Cyber Police Station vide Case No. 11/2026 under Sections 61(2), 340(2), 336(3), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 66, 66C, and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

The case pertains to the creation of a suspicious email address, cmassamgov.in@gmail.com, which allegedly impersonated the official identity of the Chief Minister of Assam and was used to circulate fraudulent communications.

In connection with the case, the accused, identified as Pankaj Das (34), son of Ajit Das and a resident of Dhopartari village under Changsari Police Station in Kamrup district, was arrested from his residence on July 18.

Assam Police said further investigation into the case is underway.