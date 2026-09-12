Assam police arrest man in Barpeta fraud case days after 26 arrests

Barpeta police intensified their crackdown on individuals allegedly involved in cheating and fraud, with the arrest of another accused in the district.

The latest accused, identified as Rakibul Islam of Garemari village, was arrested by police on Thursday night in connection with an alleged fraud case. He was subsequently sent to jail.

The arrest comes days after Barpeta Police conducted raids at several locations across the district and arrested 26 people allegedly involved in fraudulent activities. All 26 accused were subsequently sent to jail.

Police later arrested another person in connection with similar allegations as part of the ongoing operation.

Barpeta Police have said that their investigation into the latest case is underway. Further action is expected based on the findings of the investigation.