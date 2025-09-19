Assam police arrest man in crackdown on illegal teer gambling at Gauripur market

Dhubri police have arrested a man involved in illegal Teer gambling in Gauripur, Assam, during a raid in Asarikandi market. The operation, part of a wider crackdown on illicit gambling, led to the recovery of cash and materials used for betting.

The arrested individual, identified as 34-year-old Pabitra Barman from Madaikhali Part-I in Asarikandi village, was caught selling Teer numbers illegally. Police seized 11 filled Teer books, 15 empty books, and Rs 9,670 in cash.

The raid was carried out by a team from Gauripur Police Station as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling, which authorities say continues to affect the region. Pabitra Barman remains in custody, and further investigation is underway.

Police have pledged to continue such operations to enforce the law and curb unlawful activities.