Assam Police have arrested a man suspected of masterminding a fake Assam Rifles recruitment racket in which job seekers were allegedly cheated of money on the promise of securing appointments in the paramilitary force.

The accused, identified as Firoz Ali, also known as Firoz Ansari and B. Singh, was arrested early Thursday, November 5 morning from Kristianapara village under Paneri Police Station in Udalguri district.

According to an official press release issued by Assam Police, Ali is allegedly the mastermind behind CID Police Station Case No. 07/2026, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The case pertains to allegations of fraudulent recruitment in Assam Rifles, with the accused and others suspected of promising jobs to individuals in exchange for money.

During a search of the accused's residence, police recovered and seized two walkie-talkie sets and two mobile phones. The seized items are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the extent of the alleged racket, identify other individuals involved and ascertain the number of people who may have been cheated through the fraudulent recruitment promises.