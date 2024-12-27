The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested a suspected jihadi during an operation in Bandhavgaon, Bilasipara, under Dhubri district on December 27 morning.

The individual, identified as Sahinur Islam (36), was arrested as part of the ongoing campaign against extremist activities in the state.

Sahinur Islam, described as a “most-wanted” jihadi, was arrested based on intelligence inputs.

Along with his arrest, the police seized several incriminating items, including an 829-page Urdu book titled Nurilijja, a 47-page handwritten book called Zana Wahid, an Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, a mobile phone, and other documents believed to hold significant evidence.

The authorities stated that the seized materials would be analysed for connections to extremist networks.

Officials have vowed to continue their campaign against such threats to maintain peace and security in Assam.

Further investigations are underway to uncover potential links and collaborators associated with the arrested individual.