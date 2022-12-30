Nagaon police on December 29 arrested a person from Kerala in connection with muder of a person that took place at garaimari under Juria police station. The arrested accused has been identified as Azimul Islam. Police said that Azimul fled to Kerala soon after committing the murder.

It is to be noted that Azimul Islam killed Mahidul Islam on December 21 at Garaimari in Nagaon. Additional Superintendent of Police of the Crime Control Branch of Nagaon district Rupjyoti Kalita said that Nagaon police managed to arrest Azizul Islam on December 29 with the help of the Kerala Police.

On December 12 , a professional killer from Bihar, Mohan Kumar, was shot dead by Assam Police. As per reports, the Assam police nabbed the accused in Lumding on December 11 night. Notably, the accused, Mohan Kumar tried to evade arrest after he was nabbed by the state police in an attempt to murder the target.

Although the accused Mohan Kumar was taken to hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.