In a coordinated effort involving the Sapatgram Police Station, Nayahat Police Outpost, and Bilasipara Police, a joint operation successfully led to the recovery of a cache of weapons and the arrest of a notorious miscreant in the Dhemdhema area under the jurisdiction of the Sapatgram Police Station.

During the operation, police seized five rounds of live ammunition, including a 7.65 mm pistol, from the possession of the apprehended miscreants. Identified as Hafiz Uddin Sheikh, aged 42, he was taken into custody by the diligent officers involved in the operation. Additionally, a Santro vehicle bearing the registration number AS 16D 9138, suspected to have been utilized by the miscreants, was also confiscated.

Under the leadership of the Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Police Officer, the operation showcased a remarkable display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency. The residence of the arrested miscreant, Hafiz Uddin Sheikh, is situated in Fakiragram within the Bodoland Territorial Region.