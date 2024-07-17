Goalpara police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of local businessman Ashok Goel, arresting Zahidul Islam, the alleged driver for the gang responsible for the killing. The arrest took place during a night raid in Baladmari, under Mornai police station.

Goel was shot dead on July 14 night while travelling with his son on the Kalyanpur-Goalpara road in Sholmari, Goalpara district. According to police sources, a group of miscreants ambushed and fired at Goel from a distance.

Investigators believe that a total of four individuals were involved in Goel's murder. While Islam, identified as the gang's driver, is now in custody, the three main suspects are reportedly hiding outside Assam, possibly in neighbouring Meghalaya.

Authorities are currently interrogating Islam at Goalpara Sadar police station, hoping to gather more information about the other suspects and the motive behind the attack.

The police are continuing their efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.