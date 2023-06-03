Assam Police on June 3 arrested one cadre of the banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Sivasagar district.

The arrested cadre belonging to the banned militant group KLO has been identified as Mridul Barman, hailing from Charaideo.

As per sources, Barman was arrested for his alleged links with the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The police have begun an investigation to unearth further links to the apprehended person.

Also read : Gun attack continues in Manipur, around 15 injured, two critical