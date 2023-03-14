Assam Police on March 14 arrested one person from Morigaon’s Moirabari area on suspicion of supplying pre-activated SIM cards to Pakistani agents.

The police conducted a raid at Langer Badi in Moirabari upon receiving inputs and seized 438 SIM cards from one Mofidul Islam.

Meanwhile, the police have taken Islam into custody. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Earlier, a crime branch team stumbled upon a racket involved in procuring SIM cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents.

As per police, 10 persons have been apprehended in an operation carried out in the Nagaon and Morigaon Districts of Assam.

The arrest comes after an operation was launched by Addl. SP (Crime), SDPO Kaliabor and several police officers of Nagaon District.

Assam police on February 24 arrested three cyber criminals in Moirabari under Morigaon district. Additionally, a few objectionable items were seized from their possession.

The notorious cybercriminals were apprehended after the Morigaon police conducted a search operation on Friday night at Xogunbari in Moirabari, Morigaon.

Also read : Assam: 10 arrested for supplying pre-activated SIM cards to Pakistani agents