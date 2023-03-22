In a successful crackdown on rising cases of cyber fraud in the state, Assam police on March 21 arrested one person on charges of cyber fraud in the Bongaigaon district.

The arrested person identified as Golam Murtaza is a resident of Malda, West Bengal.

During a search operation, police seized more than 21 ATM cards from various banks along with a mobile phone and cash.

The police crackdown against cyber criminals continues in the state.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the arrested person and further investigation is underway to ascertain further links in connection with the case.

Earlier, Morigaon Police on March 18 arrested two persons including one woman on charges of cyber fraud and duping many by offering fake loans online.

The arrested duo identified as Jiyabur Rahman and Kohinoor Akhtara duped a man from Delhi of Rs 26 lakh.

The accused were arrested following a raid conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya of the Crime Branch, Morigaon Police.

As per police reports, the accused duo duped people via fake online loan apps.





Also read : Assam: Two including one woman held in Morigaon for duping Delhi man of Rs 26 lakh