Assam police on November 15 arrested one linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the linkman who was captured allegedly for helping ULFA(I) militants during their strike on the Indian Army on November 14.

Notably the linkman identified as Maina Borgohain, was taken into police custody from Kakojan. Police have said that they are conducting an inquiry to find further connections.

Security personnel and ULFA-I militants engaged in combat earlier yesterday, November 14 at Pengeri in Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to sources, a grenade blast in the area allegedly caused both sides to begin firing.

There were no injuries or casualties reported though the ULFA-I claimed credit for the attack and referred to it as "Operation Lakhipathar" in a formal statement.

Authorities have not yet responded to the outlawed outfit's claims that the attack harmed multiple jawans.