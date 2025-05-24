The Assam police on May 24, arrested an individual with drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

Police officials said that a truck, heading to UP from Manipur, was intercepted at a checkpoint in the Khatkhati area.

"A total of 4.899 kg of morphine in seven packets hidden in a secret compartment of the truck was recovered. One person was arrested," a police officer said.

The market value of the morphine is around Rs 5 crore, he said.

In a similar operation, Dhing Police achieved a significant breakthrough earlier this week as the police apprehended a suspected drug peddler from the Hazarat Ali area.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Biren Kalita and executed by a team of young police personnel. According to sources, the suspect was found in possession of 55.29 grams of banned narcotics, concealed in 29 separate plastic containers, allegedly intended for sale in different locations.