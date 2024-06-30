The Assam Police arrested an individual with suspected heroin weighing 4 grams, in Nagaon.

The operation was successfully carried out by a Nagaon Police team from Kampur which was led by SI Bibhuti Thapa.

According to the police, a total of 16 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin was seized.

The arrested accused was sent for further legal action. The investigation is underway.

In a similar accident, the Assam police, on June 29, conducted two separate operations targeting illegal substances in different parts of the state.

In Mazbat, a police team intercepted a significant haul of suspected cannabis. Officers from Mazbat Police Station seized 187 kilograms of the substance near Thakuriapara, close to Dhansiri Tea Estate. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings following the seizure.

Meanwhile, in Nalbari district, police carried out a coordinated operation with the excise department against illegal alcohol production. The joint team targeted the Madhupur area, where they discovered and destroyed 150 litres of illicit liquor.