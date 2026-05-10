Assam police arrest seven in Barpeta on charges of theft, stolen items seized

Barpeta Police arrested seven accused persons in connection with Barpeta Police Station Case No. 154/26 registered under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Niku Bharali (26) of Ishapurhati village, Bikash Das (24) of Dahati village, Rakibul Ali (18) of Gandhinagar, Saiful Haque (32) of Dhakua village, Nayanmoni Das (33) of Ganakkuchi Pathar near Polytechnic College, Iqbal Hussain (35) of Dewrikuchi Colony, and Rakibul Hussain (18) of Dhanbandha village, all under Barpeta district.

Police said the arrests were made during the course of investigation into the case. Based on the statements of the accused persons, a search operation was subsequently conducted, leading to the recovery and seizure of stolen articles from their direct possession.

The recovered items have been seized as part of the investigation process.

All seven accused persons are being forwarded before the court, while further investigation into the case is continuing, police added.