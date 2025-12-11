Assam police arrest six in Rs 2 crore drug haul after twin Karbi Anglong operations

Karbi Anglong police have confiscated narcotics valued at approximately Rs 2 crore following a series of coordinated operations that resulted in six arrests across the district.

The seizures included 294.38 grammes of heroin recovered at Dillai Tiniali, alongside two separate operations in Lahorijan that netted a combined 26.025 kilogrammes of opium.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police force for their continued efforts against drug trafficking in the region. "Drug peddlers still think they can outrun our @assampolice Dhurandhars," he stated on social media, adding that Karbi Anglong police "remains relentless and uncompromising."

The operations form part of the state government's ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign, which has intensified enforcement measures targeting narcotics smuggling networks operating within Assam's borders.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of those arrested or provided details regarding potential connections between the separate seizures. The investigation remains active as police work to trace supply chains and identify additional suspects involved in the trafficking operations.