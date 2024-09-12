Assam police have arrested Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah in connection with a multi-crore trading scam from Jorhat.

The arrests were made following an investigation into fraudulent trading activities that have caused significant financial losses.

The police have not disclosed further details about the total amount of money involved.

However, they have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the fraud and identify any other individuals who may be involved.



Also Read: Alleged stock market scam accused Sumi Borah announces surrender amid mounting pressure, denies allegations

Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a court soon in Dibrugarh.

Earlier on September 11, Sumi Borah has publicly announced her decision to surrender. Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, has been on the run following accusations of involvement in a financial fraud scheme that has rattled investors and shaken confidence in regional trading markets.

However, Borah took to social media on Wednesday to strongly deny the charges levelled against her, setting off a new wave of speculation and public interest in the case.

The authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.