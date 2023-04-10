Assam Police on April 9 arrested one suspected Bangladeshi national from Cachar’s Gumrah area.



The youth was arrested by a team of Assam Police personnel from Paltan Bazar, Guwahati on the night of April 9 after receiving information that he was staying at a relative’s house in Gumrah village in Kalain Tehsil under Cachar district.

The arrested youth has been identified as Yasir Arfat alias Masood. As per reports, Masood is a resident of Bangladesh’s Sylhet region.

Few days ago, several illegal Bangladeshis were arrested in Guwahati. The police got information of Masood after interrogating the arrested Bangladeshis. The Bangladeshi youth was staying at a relative's house in Gumrah.





Also read : Assam: Guwahati police apprehend Bangladeshi national with fake passport in Paltanbazar