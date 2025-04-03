Dhubri Police arrested a suspected bookie involved in IPL betting on Thursday, April 3 evening. The accused, identified as Rahim Ali, a resident of Ward No. 12, New Ghat, was apprehended with Rs 30,240 in cash and two mobile phones, which are believed to contain crucial evidence related to the betting network.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Jyotirmoy Das, assisted by Woman Sub-Inspector (P) Pompi Hazarika and a team from Sadar Police Station. Authorities suspect that the seized cash is linked to ongoing betting operations, and forensic analysis of the mobile devices is expected to reveal connections with a larger betting syndicate.

Dhubri Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal gambling activities, particularly those centered around major sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL). Investigators are now working to identify and apprehend other individuals associated with this betting racket.

The accused, Rahim Ali, has been taken into custody, and a detailed probe is underway to uncover the full extent of the operation.