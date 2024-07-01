Assam police have arrested a suspected drug dealer, following a tip-off from confidential sources. The arrested individual has been identified as Imanul Hoque, a resident of Mikirbheta.

The arrest led to the seizure of suspected heroin packaged in multiple containers.

Law enforcement officials recovered nine plastic vials containing what is believed to be heroin. The total weight of the substance, including the vials, amounts to 13 grams. An additional 0.4 grams of the suspected drug were found outside of any packaging.