Assam police arrest suspected drug dealer in Morigaon
Assam police have apprehended a suspected drug dealer, Fakhrul Islam, in Morigaon. The arrest led to the seizure of heroin weighing 3 grams.
Advertisement
Assam police arrest suspected drug dealer in Morigaon
Assam police have arrested a suspected drug dealer, following a tip-off from confidential sources. The arrested individual has been identified as Fakhrul Islam, a resident of Laharighat.
The arrest led to the seizure of suspected heroin packaged in multiple containers.
Law enforcement officials recovered fourteen plastic vials containing what is believed to be heroin. The total weight of the substance amounts to 3 grams.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today