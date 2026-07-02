Assam: Police arrest suspected drug peddler, recover psychotropic substances in Dhubri

Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized contraband substances during an anti-narcotics operation conducted by personnel of the BN College Town Out Post in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday, July 2 evening.

The accused has been identified as Talimul Islam, son of Azizul Hoque and a resident of Jhagrarpar P-I. The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of illicit substances in the area.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Hridip Roy of the BN College Town Out Post intercepted the suspect. A search of the individual led to the recovery of 37 capsules of Pyeevon Spas, a prescription medication that is frequently misused as an intoxicant, along with one strip of Nitcor tablets. The seized items were taken into police custody.

Police officials said the operation forms part of the ongoing drive to curb the illegal trade of psychotropic and other prohibited substances in the district. They added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered contraband and identify any larger network that may be involved in its distribution.

A case has been registered in connection with the seizure, and further legal proceedings against the accused are in progress.