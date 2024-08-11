A West Guwahati Police Department operation resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug peddler and the seizure of various illegal substances from a hardware store.

Officers from the Fatasil Ambari Police Station conducted the raid, recovering heroin, cannabis, and prescription drugs along with cash and a mobile phone.

Hangsharaj Das, 39, of Nijaraban Path, was taken into custody during the operation. Police confiscated 10 vials of suspected heroin weighing 13.40 grams, 50 tablets of Nitcor, and 24 grams of cannabis.

The team also seized Rws 1,50,770 in cash and a mobile phone from the premises.