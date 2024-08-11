Assam police arrest suspected drug peddler, seize illegal substances
Assam police have conducted a successful raid in West Guwahati, arresting a suspected drug peddler and seizing various illegal substances. The operation led to the confiscation of heroin, cannabis, prescription drugs, cash, and a mobile phone.
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Assam police arrest suspected drug peddler, seize illegal substances
A West Guwahati Police Department operation resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug peddler and the seizure of various illegal substances from a hardware store.
Officers from the Fatasil Ambari Police Station conducted the raid, recovering heroin, cannabis, and prescription drugs along with cash and a mobile phone.
Hangsharaj Das, 39, of Nijaraban Path, was taken into custody during the operation. Police confiscated 10 vials of suspected heroin weighing 13.40 grams, 50 tablets of Nitcor, and 24 grams of cannabis.
The team also seized Rws 1,50,770 in cash and a mobile phone from the premises.
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