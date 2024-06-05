In a swift operation, the West Guwahati Police Department apprehended a suspect identified as Rabi Das (24) from Garigaon. The arrest was made by a team from Jalukbari OP after Das was caught red-handed with four stolen mobile phones at Adil Shah Gali this morning.

According to reports, the police team acted promptly upon receiving information about suspicious activities in the area. Upon arrival, they found Das in possession of the stolen phones, leading to his immediate arrest. The diligent efforts of the police have resulted in the recovery of the stolen items.

Efforts are currently underway to identify and return the recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners. Additionally, legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused thief, ensuring that appropriate action is taken in accordance with the law.