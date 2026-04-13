Assam Police arrest three alleged cyber criminals in Barpeta, seize cash and ATM cards

The Assam Police on Monday, April 13 arrested three alleged cyber criminals at Barpeta Road in Assam’s Barpeta district, recovering cash, ATM cards, and mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Raju Ahmed of Hatijan in Howly, Jahir Alam of Moiramara, and Sofiullah of Joshihatipara.

Police said the arrests were made based on specific intelligence inputs. A joint team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Samiran Baishya and Officer-in-Charge Shyamal Jyoti Saikia of Barpeta Road Police Station carried out the operation.

The trio was apprehended in front of a branch of the State Bank of India at Barpeta Road. During the operation, police recovered ₹62,000 in cash, five ATM cards, and five mobile phones from the accused.

Officials said the seized items are suspected to have been used in cyber fraud activities. The accused have been taken into custody at Barpeta Road Police Station, and a case has been registered.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, Pushkin Jain confirmed the arrests. He said that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused are part of a larger cyber crime network and to identify other individuals linked to the operation.









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