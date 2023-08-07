Assam police on August 7 arrested three cyber criminals from Siliguri, West Bengal.

Additionally, a few objectionable items were seized from their possession.

The arrests come after a retired government employee from Pathsala lost around RS 30 lakh by falling prey to cyber fraud.

Following the complaint filed by the retired person, 3 accused were arrested from Siliguri.

The team of Barpeta police that concludes a successful operation manages to apprehend the trio named Tamej Uddin, Mustakim Mia and Afjal Ansari respectively.



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All three were residents of Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

The police team also managed to recover 7 mobile phones and 11 ATM cards from their possession.

After hours of investigation, it has come to light that the cyber criminals operate from the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, popularly known as the phishing capital of India.

Currently, there are many cyber fraud gangs active in Jamtara who tempted people by offering attractive deals and looted them through smart devices.

Sources from the police also revealed that some youths from Kalgachia and Baghbar of Barpeta are directly involved with these Jamtara gangs.

Meanwhile, all the accused will be produced before the CJM court in Barpeta today.