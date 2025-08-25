Assam police arrest three from Darrang with heroin worth Rs 41 lakh

Assam police arrested three men from Darrang district after seizing heroin worth over Rs 41 lakh during an operation in Cachar on August 24. The accused, identified as Ubir Ali (30), Rajak Ali (26) and Moiz Ali (30), were caught while travelling in an auto-rickshaw carrying narcotics.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said officers acted on specific intelligence and recovered 83 grams of heroin from the suspects. The seizure was made in the presence of independent witnesses, and a drug detection kit confirmed the substance.

In another operation, Sribhumi police intercepted 20,000 Yaba tablets valued at more than Rs 3 crore on August 23 night. Two people were arrested in that case.

Earlier this month, Cachar police recovered 216 grams of heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets in separate raids at Sonabarighat and Hmarkhawlen. Five individuals, including two women, were arrested, and two vehicles used in transporting the drugs were seized. The value of the contraband was estimated at nearly Rs 7 crore.

Mahatta said all seizures were conducted in the presence of witnesses and confirmed through drug detection kits. He added that investigations are underway to trace the wider network behind these consignments.