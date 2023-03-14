A team of Assam police arrested a youth from the South Tripura district for his alleged link in Rohingya trafficking from Bangladesh.

The Assam police team arrested Dipanjan Baidya from his residence in the Hrishyamukh area under the Belonia sub-division on March 13 and took him to Karimganj for an investigation into a Rohingya trafficking case.

Recently, a group of Rohingyas were arrested by the police at Bazari police station in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Also Read: Tripura: 15 persons, including Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya, detained at Agartala Railway Station

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das said a joint team carried out a raid in the residence of Dipanjan at Hrishyamukh and arrested him for his alleged link in Rohingya trafficking on March 13.

The arrested person has already been taken to Karimganj for investigation and follow-up action.

However, the SDPO refused to divulge further details on the case. But he said there are reports of Bangladeshi infiltration through the Hrishyamukh and Mati area of the Belonia sub-division.

"Over 10 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the sub-division for illegal entry into Indian territory during the past year. All of them were pushed back", a police officer added.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on February 18 detained 15 persons at Agartala Railway Station for crossing the international border and entering the state from Bangladesh. Two of those detained were Bangladeshi nationals, and the remaining 13 were Rohingya.

Speaking on the issue, a GRP official said, "We had information that some Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya had entered Tripura and were moving towards Kolkata via the Kanchanjunga Express. Based on this, we detained 16 persons, including the two Bangladeshi nationals, the Rohingya, and an Indian citizen named Abhijit Deb, who helped them cross the border."

The official also mentioned that the detained persons were produced before the court and that three children were among them. The GRP is currently interrogating them, and this marks the 33rd time that the police have detained Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals in the state this month.