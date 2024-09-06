The Assam police, on September 6, arrested two other accused in the Dhing gang rape case who were absconding from Nagaland.

The two accused have been identified as Faridul Islam Khan and Golap Uddin.

The police had launched a search operation for the two perpetrators involved in the act.

It must be mentioned that Tafazul Islam, the prime accused in the brutal gangrape case of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district, was declared dead on August 24 after an intense two-hour-long rescue operation.

Islam had attempted to flee police custody by jumping into a nearby pond during an investigation.

Islam was arrested on August 23 after the extensive investigation identified him as the third man involved in the brutal gang rape.