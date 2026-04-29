Assam police arrest two alleged drug traffickers in Mayong, seize 18 drug containers

In a major anti-drug operation, police in Assam’s Mayong apprehended two alleged drug traffickers and seized 18 containers containing suspected narcotic substances, officials said on Tuesday, April 28.

The operation was carried out by the Mayong Police following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of suspected drug traffickers in the area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jitesh Sanyasi (24), a resident of Beradiya village in Mayong, and Mahamadul Islam (32), a resident of Lecheribori village in Mayong.

According to police sources, a large police team launched a search operation at the Ashigarh connecting road in Lecheribori under the Mayong area. During the operation, police intercepted an Alto car bearing registration number AS-21-J-3176 in which the accused were allegedly travelling.

Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, police recovered 18 drug containers suspected to contain narcotic substances. The contraband was subsequently seized and the two accused were taken into custody.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized substances, as well as possible links to wider drug trafficking networks operating in the region.