Assam Police arrest two alleged ULFA(I) cadres, claim to foil planned attack in Tinsukia

Two alleged cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)] were arrested in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Tinsukia Police with assistance from central agencies at Jagun in Assam's Tinsukia district on June 26.

The arrested persons were identified as Humenjyoti Baruah, alias Siyor Asom, 27, a resident of Panitola, and Papu Moran, alias Manoj Asom, 30, a resident of Baghjan. Police identified both as self-styled second lieutenants of the outfit.

According to the police, the two had allegedly entered Assam from Myanmar through Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh and were intercepted at Jagun Bazaar while travelling in a Swift car based on specific intelligence inputs.

Police said two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK-series ammunition, two hand grenades, a medicine kit containing syringes and opioids, food supplies meant for jungle survival, backpacks and other war-like stores were seized during the operation.





In a statement, the police claimed preliminary investigation suggests that the two cadres had been tasked by ULFA(I) to carry out an indiscriminate attack on civilians in Tinsukia town with the objective of creating terror among the public. Investigators also alleged that the planned modus operandi indicated the influence of external actors seeking to destabilise the region. These claims are based on the preliminary investigation and have not been independently verified.

The arrested men have been taken to Tinsukia for interrogation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.