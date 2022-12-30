Mangaldai Police on December 30 arrested two bike smugglers and recovered 3 motorcycles and 3 scooters from their possession. The two youths have been identified as Inamul Haque and Ganiruddin Ahmed.

According to reports, Police raided Autla , Jabarikuchi and Bechimari area in Darrang district and recovered the smuggled vehicles. Police said that they are currently questioning the accused and investigating the matter. Notably, five cases of theft of cars were registered in Bhangagarh, Paltanbazar and Panbazar police station in Guwahati.

Earlier in September , Mangaldai Police led by the newly joined Superintendent of Police Prasanta Saikia in a significant achievement recovered 16 stolen bikes from different locations in Arunachal Pradesh and arrested a total of eight hardcore inter-state bike lifter gangs.

In this major operation Arunachal Pradesh Police and the people of the localities in Arunachal Pradesh also extended all cooperation. The recovered motorcycles included brand new models of Royal Enfield Bullet, Himalayan, Meteor, KTM, Jawa and Yamaha.