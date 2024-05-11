Ruphihat police have successfully conducted anti-drug operations resulting in the arrest of two traffickers, Rashidul Haque and Billal Uddin, in separate raids at Kochgaon and Tamulitop.

During the operations, law enforcement officers seized a substantial quantity of narcotics from the apprehended individuals, indicating their involvement in drug trafficking activities. The haul included a box packed with illicit substances, underscoring the magnitude of the operation and the potential impact on the local community.

Both suspects, Rashidul Haque and Billal Uddin, are currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation. Authorities are keen to extract further information from the detainees, aiming to unravel any potential links to larger drug networks and gather intelligence that could aid in dismantling such operations.

The arrests mark a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the region.