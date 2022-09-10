Two linkmen associated with banned insurgent outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) were arrested by Assam police from Kokrajhar district on Saturday, officials said.

A day earlier, KLO chief Jiban Singha through a video message demanded for a separate Kamatapur state. The banned militant outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) asserted that the struggle for a separate state will continue and none will be able to suppress their fight, whether through Constitutional means or politically.

In a video message to the media, KLO chief Jiban Singha while trading guns on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This is our country, this is our land. Whoever is supporting us in this struggle, is welcome to Kamatapur. Mamta didi is opposing the formation of a separate Kamatapur state, but we will continue to fight against them as the state has announced a war against us.”

“I challenge Mamta didi, if you have the guts, show it by repressing Kamtapuri politically as per the constitution,” added Singha.

“The Chief Minister or anyone does not have any constitutional right to stop us from exercising our own right … And if they forcibly try to impose their will on us or oppose the statehood demand then there will be bloodbath,” the KLO Chief said.

KLO, which is said to have been operating out of the nearby Bhutan Himalayas, was all but destroyed in a military operation carried out by the Bhutanese government more than ten years ago. Despite having lost its support base since then, the organisation has re-established itself in the neighbourhood, according to police sources.