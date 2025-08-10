Guwahati cops arrest Manipur duo with Rs 18,000 fake currency

Assam's East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team arrested two men from Manipur, after they recovered fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 18,000 from their possession.

The arrests were made in Guwahati, on August 10, acting on specific intelligence inputs.

The police team intercepted a Hyundai i20 (registration number DL4C AX 0800) near the Audi showroom at Beharbari. Upon checking, officers found 36 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, along with the vehicle’s keys and two mobile phones — a Poco Android handset belonging to one of the accused and an iPhone 15 Pro belonging to the other.

The arrested have been identified as Wasim Wangmayum, 21, a resident of Lilong in Thoubal district, and Samurailatpam Prasanta Sharma, 25, from Mantrikhong in Imphal.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the duo brought the counterfeit notes from Noida and Delhi with the intention of exchanging them in Guwahati.

Police suspect their involvement in a wider network engaged in the circulation of fake currency in the region.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the fake notes and identify other members of the suspected racket.