Two individuals affiliated with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN (IM), have been arrested in connection with extortion threats targeting a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road project in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Assam Police identified the arrested as Lantanlung Bariamtak (30) and Heliwang Newme (28), both of whom allegedly hold the rank of sergeant in the insurgent outfit.

"One 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and live ammunition were recovered from them. It is learnt that both the arrested persons belong to NSCN (IM) and are holding the rank of Sergeant," said Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh on May 1.

The arrests come days after a gunfight between security forces and NSCN (IM) militants in the same district led to the deaths of three insurgents. The joint operation, carried out by Assam Police and Assam Rifles, resulted in the deaths of Captain Gailuneing Pamei (49), Sergeant Major Haijeulungbe Daime (31), and Shanvah Ahkonyah (30), all reportedly members of the NSCN (IM)'s ZLR-A Region.

According to Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. "During the operation, security forces recovered 3 AK series rifles, 5 numbers of magazines of AK series rifles, 115 ammunition of AK series rifles, 2 pistols with magazines, 10 numbers of bullets, 2 numbers of walkie-talkie sets, incriminating documents, Rs 12,570 cash, two mobile phones, \[and] various war-like stores in possession from them," Saikia said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act as investigations continue into the extortion network that reportedly sought to obstruct infrastructure development in the remote hill district.