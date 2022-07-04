Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's zero-tolerance policy against drug peddlers, Assam police started active operations against drug peddlers. During an operation led by Howly Police, a fresh drug nexus was found and this time, the women's cycle has boiled down to drug trafficking in the Barpeta district.

The woman identified as Umme Kulsum has been arrested in Howly for smuggling drugs. Police raided ward 9 in Howly City and found 60.90 grams of brown sugar in her possession.

"We raided the house of one Shah Alom, based on a tip-off. No drugs were found there, but we recovered 60.91 grams of suspected brown sugar from his wife, Umme Kulsam Begum. Further investigation is going on", stated Howly OC.

It needs mention here that the woman's husband Shah Alam absconded from his residence. Howly police arrested a woman and her husband along with a large quantity of drugs last Friday.

In recent years, the Assam police have increased their efforts on key issues, resulting in a decrease in crime rates and improvements in a variety of other key parameters.