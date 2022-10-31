Assam Police on October 31 said that it has apprehended a youth for allegedly carrying drugs in the state's Tinsukia district.

Acting on specific input, the police laid a trap at Ukanimuria Bypass Panchali and intercepted three youths coming from Chabua on their motorcycles.

Upon seeing the police, the youth identified as 22-year-old Dinesh Gogoi alias Bhaskar tried to escape by throwing a polythene bag containing 5 soap boxes filled with heroin, but the police managed to arrest him.

However, the police chased the other two youths up to Jerai Gaon, however, they managed to escape from the spot.

As per police, the Heroin found weighed around 65.8 grams.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, on October 30, the Dibrugarh Police, during a search operation, recovered 25 grams of suspected drugs along with 4 tobacco containers, 38 syringes, 6 mobile handsets, and some cash.

The search operation was conducted by Dibrugarh police led by DySP (HQ) along with IC Gabharupathar outpost, TSI, and QAT/171 Bn. CRPF.

During the search operation, the security personnel apprehended one Md Sohail Khan, 24 years old, and seized the incriminating items.

The Assam Police, on October 29 seized 84.96 grams of brown sugar and apprehended a drug dealer in the state's Barpeta district.

As per the information, the Barpeta Sadar police station in-charge Ranjan Doley, in collaboration with Howly police, arrested the drug dealer Mohir Uddin Ahmed from his residence in Hajipara in Howly and seized a massive quantity of drugs.

Ahmed further revealed the banned drugs were smuggled from Dimapur to Barpeta with the help of trucks.

In this regard, the police have registered a case of the drug peddler at Howly police station and an investigation is underway.