In a recent development, the Assam Police have apprehended 14 money lenders from Barpeta.

Barpeta Police arrested 14 money lenders from Barpeta, Barpeta Road, Howly, and Sorbhog police station areas and recovered and seized cash Rs 68590, Bank Cheques, Land Documents, Stamp Papers, Registers, and Notebooks from their possession.

Meanwhile, 13 cases have been registered. Investigation of the cases in progress.

A significant amount of cash has been recovered from their possession. Further details are awaited as the investigation is still ongoing.

On the otherhand, a raid was conducted at Borkura, Nalbari and cash of Rs 79,4500, and illegal documents were seized and the perpetrator was arrested.

Similarly, a raid was also conducted at Narayanpur under Mukalmua police station and total cash of Rs 64400 and illegal documents were seized and the perpetrator was arrested.



Also Read: Assam: Crackdown on illegal moneylenders, 122 persons arrested

All the arrests have been made as of February 23, 2023.

Earlier Assam Police arrested a total of 122 persons as on February 20. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, where he stated that 122 individuals have been arrested so far by Assam Police.

"In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewellery, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and middle-class citizens from the clutches of these unscrupulous lenders," said the Assam CM on X.

Over the past few days, police across the state have been cracking down on illegal moneylenders. All the persons apprehended as part of this widescale crackdown have been apprehended with money that has been extorted from their victims.

Most of these people are running illegal moneylending rackets and have been demanding high-interest rates from their customers. Many people have faced harassment from these illegal moneylenders who pay large amounts at high interest rates and then act like loan sharks on their victims.