Within just ten days of operation Assam Police successfully arrested six National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militants. Two others were seriously injured and four neutralised and on April 6, six members surrendered from the same organisation. Assam Police have urged all such wannabe organisations to come forward and surrender as they have no choice left.

Taking to his twitter handle, Director General Of Police, Assam, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated, “ We saw...we acted...They disbanded. A break away faction of NLFB, that just started its operation, has been liquidated by Assam Police within a span of just 10 days. In just 10 days four neutralised, two injured, six arrested, and today remaining six surrendered from the same organisation. Our message to all such wannabe groups - Come join the mainstream, no alternative!”.

On April 5, Two surrendered National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militants, allegedly involved in dacoity, were killed and an additional superintendent of police was injured in a gunfight in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday.

According to a police officer, an operation was launched in the Runikhata area on Monday night in response to a tip about the presence of former NLFB militants suspected of being involved in dacoity incidents in three villages along the India-Bhutan border on March 29.

The suspected robbers, who were hiding inside a house, opened fire on the police team when they were discovered early Tuesday. Two of them were killed in retaliatory firing, including Mahanta Narzary, a prime accused in a dacoity case, while Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Prakash Medhi and his bodyguard were injured.