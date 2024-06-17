The Assam police solved a robbery case with the arrest of one, Manash Das from whose possession the EGPD team from Dispur PS recovered an array of stolen items.

The arrest led to the recovery of 5 watches, 1 small torch, 3 mobile phones, 10 ATM cards, 2 pairs of golden-colored glasses, 5 pliers, 1 scooty key, 1 hair dryer, 1 HDD, 1 RAM, 1 data storage device, 1 MS Disc, 1 briefcase, 1 bag, and 1 golden-colored necklace.

Investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier, on June 16, the Assam police apprehended the notorious narcotics peddler Nasiruddin, also known as Nasir Bhai of Goalpara, along with two associates following a high-stakes drug bust near Boko Police Station.



The operation led to the seizure of 30 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 420 grams without packaging.

The heroin, concealed in a bag, was being transported from Sora in Manipur to Goalpara.