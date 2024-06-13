Morigaon Police have arrested 12 individuals from various locations under the Moirabari and Dhing police stations in Morigaon district. The arrests came following a meticulous operation aimed at tackling fraudulent activities impacting the region.

During a press briefing, Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), highlighted the concerted efforts of law enforcement in targeting cyber fraudsters. Baishya disclosed that recent raids, conducted across several areas including Mayang, Mikirbheta, Bhuragaon, Lahorighat, Moirabari, and Bhelowguri, initially led to the apprehension of 14 suspects. Subsequent interrogations yielded substantial evidence against 12 individuals, confirming their involvement in cybercrime.

Among those arrested was Meradul Islam, identified as a key figure operating an Aadhaar enrolment center involved in illicit activities. The raid in Moirabari resulted in the seizure of crucial items such as laptops, documents, and mobile phones. Investigations revealed that the suspects had exploited the identities of Assam residents by using their names and surnames from other states to create fraudulent Aadhaar cards, often using their own photographs.

Baishya acknowledged the support of the public during the raids, emphasizing the collaborative effort between different police stations in apprehending the cyber criminals. He expressed gratitude for the assistance received and underscored the ongoing commitment to combatting such criminal activities.

The arrested individuals, identified as Atabur Rahman, Baharul Islam, Merajul Islam, Asadul Haque, Ariful Islam, Dilwar Hussain, Ali-Ullah, Rezaul Haque, Asadul Islam, Nasiruddin, and Rezaul, will be presented before the court. The authorities intend to pursue legal actions based on their involvement in fraudulent schemes, including the fabrication of fake Aadhaar and PAN cards linked to Axis Bank and other financial institutions.

The investigation remains active, with further raids planned to gather additional evidence and apprehend any other individuals involved in these illicit activities.