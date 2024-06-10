The Efforts and Guidance Police Department (EGPD) team from Hatigaon Police Station successfully solved the murder case of Bijuli Kinnar (30), who was found dead in her rented room in Hatigaon earlier.

Following a thorough investigation, the EGPD team made significant progress in the case, leading to the arrest of three individuals. Soleman Ali (26), identified as the perpetrator and victim's husband, along with Abdush Salam (38) from Abhayapuri and Razzak Ali (30) from Lakhipur, were apprehended in connection with the murder.

Soleman Ali has confessed to the crime, providing crucial information to the investigators. Legal action has been initiated against the accused, and they are currently in custody pending further proceedings.