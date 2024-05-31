A joint team of Gorchuk Poilce Station and Hatigaon Poilce Station busted a bike lifting ring after arresting Jibon Bordoli alias Jibon Das (33) of Lanka from Saukuchi in a bike lifting case today.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Bhola Dey of Byrnihat, who acted as the middleman and took money from Misir Ali.

Two other individuals, Bhinaram Basumatary of Ahomgaon, for providing his bike for the theft, and Raju Bhowmik, who assisted in the bike lifting, were also arrested.



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Earlier this month, a team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) stationed at Basistha Police Station successfully apprehended a notorious car lifter gang on May 4.

Further, the police arrested three veteran members, identified as Sona Miya, 21, Taher Ali, 35, and Mahar Ali, 35, all hailing from Sarthebari.

The group had stolen a Bolero pickup truck, registration number AS01FC9378, from the Lalmati area on May 3.

The individual who received the stolen vehicle, Nurul Islam, 38, from Rangia, was also put under arrest.

