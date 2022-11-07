Assam Police on November 6 apprehended a person for allegedly having links with Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee aka Kanchan Da.

As per the sources, the arrested person has been identified as 68-year-old Dharitri Sharma, a resident of the Cachar district, and was apprehended last night.

It has been alleged that Sharma is a supporter of Maoist leader Kanchan Da.

Meanwhile, he has been taken to Guwahati for further investigation.

Notably, Assam Police has been on a drive against the Maoists in the state, and in this regard, several operations have been carried out so far and many individuals have been arrested or detained.

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee was apprehended last year from a tea garden under the jurisdiction of Udharbond Police.

