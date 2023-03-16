Assam police apprehended a cyber criminal mastermind from the Morigaon district on March 16.

As per police, the accused identified as Dhani alias Mukshidul Islam collected crores of rupees thru OTPs and fake sim cards.

Muksidul Islam's is a resident from Moirabari under Morigaon district.

For a long time, Muksidul Islam was involved in cybercrime.

The operation was led by the Morigaon crime branch's additional superintendent of police Samiran Baishya.

Also Read: Assam police arrest three cyber criminals from Moirabari; 1,720 SIM cards, 11 mobile phones seized

Speaking to the media, the additional SP said, "We have been conducting operations against cyber criminals for a long time, and now one Muksidul Islam has been arrested...we have also recovered several PAN cards and aadhar cards from his phone."

"We used to take loans using these aadhar cards and PAN cards belonging to other people," he added.

Assam police on February 24 arrested three cyber criminals in Moirabari under Morigaon district. Additionally, a few objectionable items were seized from their possession.

The notorious cybercriminals were apprehended after the Morigaon police conducted a search operation on Friday night at Xogunbari in Moirabari, Morigaon.

Isahaque Ali, Rabbul Islam, and Gyass Uddin have been identified as the arrested cybercriminals. The Xogunbari village of Moirabari is home to the three accused.

They have been taken in possession of 11 mobile phones, a Pulsar bike with the registration number AS-02A-H5609, and a total of 1,720 SIM cards.

The specific information the police received prompted the launch of the search operations. The evening-launched search operations continued until 12 a.m.

Police officials speaking to the media on the entire operation stated, "We have arrested a total of 4 persons. A total of 1702 SIM Cards were recovered from the house of two arrested persons. We are currently analysing all the SIM cards and trying to establish to which company these SIM cards belong. On preliminary investigation, we found that this group has been selling these SIM cards on e-commerce platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy etc. This gang has been operating in Moirabari for a long time".

At the Moirabari police station, the three people are currently being questioned.

Two feared cybercriminals were apprehended by the Morigaon district police in December of last year, and a large number of objectionable items were taken from their possession.

Abdul Ajiz and Abdul Mazit have been identified as the arrested pair. During an operation based on intelligence, they were captured.

Police found 262 SIM cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 pancards, 8 voter ID cards, and a check book during the search. In addition, a printer, five mobile phones, two laptops, and a WiFi device were retrieved from their possession by the police.