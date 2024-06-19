Assam police on June 19 arrested one notorious drug peddler from Tinsukia's Holong Gutibari area.

As per preliminary reports, the Pengeri police under Tinsukia district, carried out an operation, acting on viable inputs and arrested the infamous drug peddler Sobi Deori, who for long has been hoodwinking authorities since June 11 and evading arrest.

Deori is currently in custody at the Doomdooma police station. His capture comes after intense efforts by law enforcement agencies to track down and apprehend individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

The arrest of Deori also follows a series of protests by local residents, particularly women from the area, who staged a three-day demonstration urging the Philobari police to take action against the drug dealer.