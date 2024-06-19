Assam Police arrests drug peddler in Tinsukia, seizes incriminating items
Assam police apprehended a drug peddler from Tinsukia's Holong Gutibari area on June 19, following a three-day protest by local residents. The operation was conducted by Pengeri police based on specific inputs.
- Assam police arrested a drug peddler in Tinsukia's Holong Gutibari area.
- The arrest followed a three-day protest by local residents, especially women.
- The peddler, Sobi Deori, had been evading arrest since June 11.
Assam police on June 19 arrested one notorious drug peddler from Tinsukia's Holong Gutibari area.
As per preliminary reports, the Pengeri police under Tinsukia district, carried out an operation, acting on viable inputs and arrested the infamous drug peddler Sobi Deori, who for long has been hoodwinking authorities since June 11 and evading arrest.
Deori is currently in custody at the Doomdooma police station. His capture comes after intense efforts by law enforcement agencies to track down and apprehend individuals involved in illegal drug activities.
The arrest of Deori also follows a series of protests by local residents, particularly women from the area, who staged a three-day demonstration urging the Philobari police to take action against the drug dealer.
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